    PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore in September 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 512.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 689.50 crore in September 2022 down 1109.89% from Rs. 68.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,077.50 crore in September 2022 down 883.69% from Rs. 137.49 crore in September 2021.

    PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 133.97 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.96% over the last 12 months.

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.09320.23512.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.09320.23512.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.260.03
    Depreciation10.298.28117.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses79.3278.44--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----353.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,327.8719.5031.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,093.68213.759.93
    Other Income5.8911.169.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,087.79224.9119.81
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,087.79224.9119.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1,087.79224.9119.81
    Tax-167.6311.0223.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-920.16213.89-3.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-920.16213.89-3.63
    Minority Interest230.66-6.3371.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-689.50207.5668.28
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.582.280.95
    Diluted EPS-7.582.280.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.1123.50--
    Diluted EPS-7.582.280.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

