PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.72 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.03% from Rs. 320.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.62 crore in June 2023 down 10.09% from Rs. 207.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.29 crore in June 2023 up 25.34% from Rs. 233.19 crore in June 2022.

PowerGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2022.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 116.59 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.99% over the last 12 months.