PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.12% from Rs. 334.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 219.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.37 crore in December 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 324.69 crore in December 2021.

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.32 324.09 334.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.32 324.09 334.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.29 0.11
Depreciation 11.58 10.29 76.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 79.36 79.32 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.03 1,327.87 17.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.05 -1,093.68 240.42
Other Income 6.74 5.89 7.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.79 -1,087.79 247.83
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.79 -1,087.79 247.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.79 -1,087.79 247.83
Tax 3.97 -167.63 15.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 216.82 -920.16 232.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 216.82 -920.16 232.64
Minority Interest -7.63 230.66 -13.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 209.20 -689.50 219.22
Equity Share Capital 909.99 909.99 909.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 -7.58 2.41
Diluted EPS 2.30 -7.58 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 -7.58 --
Diluted EPS 2.30 -7.58 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited