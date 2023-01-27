PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.12% from Rs. 334.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 219.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.37 crore in December 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 324.69 crore in December 2021.