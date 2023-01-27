PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

English
    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.12% from Rs. 334.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 219.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.37 crore in December 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 324.69 crore in December 2021.

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.32324.09334.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.32324.09334.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.290.11
    Depreciation11.5810.2976.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses79.3679.32--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.031,327.8717.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.05-1,093.68240.42
    Other Income6.745.897.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.79-1,087.79247.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.79-1,087.79247.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax220.79-1,087.79247.83
    Tax3.97-167.6315.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities216.82-920.16232.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period216.82-920.16232.64
    Minority Interest-7.63230.66-13.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates209.20-689.50219.22
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.30-7.582.41
    Diluted EPS2.30-7.582.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.30-7.58--
    Diluted EPS2.30-7.582.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited