English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Powergrid Infrastructure Q1 net profit grows 84% to Rs 213.9 crore

    The company had clocked Rs 116.5 crore profit after tax during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT/Trust) said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Wednesday posted about 84 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by higher income.

    The company had clocked Rs 116.5 crore profit after tax during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT/Trust) said in a regulatory filing.

    Its total income during April-June 2022-23 rose to Rs 331.4 crore from Rs 179.7 crore in the year-ago period.

    Expenses were at Rs 106.5 crore compared to Rs 55.1 crore a year ago. PGInvIT was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on January 7, 2021, as an infrastructure investment trust.

    While Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is the sponsor of PGInvIT, Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Limited is the investment manager of the trust.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Powergrid Infrastructure #Q1 #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.