Power sector preview: Q4 results to build in power generation growth; Mundra losses to mar Tata Power earnings

Decent growth in electricity consumption and generation along with increased capacity are likely to be reflected in the Q4 earnings of Indian power companies.

Elara Securities said the power companies it covers will report better performance in the three months ended March as the momentum in generation continues.

“Demand is likely to surge in the next six-seven months, with the onset of summers and good prospects for manufacturing growth,” Elara said.

The brokerage likes power companies because regulatory support for utilities that own renewable energy capacity and storage is very constructive across India, which provides a multi-year path for growth.

