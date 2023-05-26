English
    Power Mech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.98 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,157.98 crore in March 2023 up 30.68% from Rs. 886.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.07 crore in March 2023 up 52.68% from Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.57 crore in March 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 98.80 crore in March 2022.

    Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 51.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.87 in March 2022.

    Power Mech shares closed at 3,186.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.16% returns over the last 6 months and 220.08% over the last 12 months.

    Power Mech Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,157.98893.68886.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,157.98893.68886.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.43107.61107.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.220.201.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost129.64145.14122.84
    Depreciation12.129.788.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses696.79539.10561.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.2291.8483.33
    Other Income7.232.336.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.4594.1789.82
    Interest23.2024.1422.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.2570.0367.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.2570.0367.76
    Tax25.1718.7517.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.0751.2849.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.0751.2849.82
    Equity Share Capital14.9114.9114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.0334.4333.87
    Diluted EPS51.0334.4333.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.0334.4333.87
    Diluted EPS51.0334.4333.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm