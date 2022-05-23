 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Power Mech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.14 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 886.14 crore in March 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 730.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 82.40 crore in March 2021.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 33.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.55 in March 2021.

Power Mech shares closed at 945.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.51% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.

Power Mech Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 886.14 622.71 730.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 886.14 622.71 730.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.55 74.11 111.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.60 0.65 0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.84 103.62 87.53
Depreciation 8.98 8.49 8.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 561.84 381.29 459.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.33 54.56 63.97
Other Income 6.49 8.39 10.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.82 62.95 74.18
Interest 22.06 18.96 20.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.76 43.98 53.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.76 43.98 53.38
Tax 17.93 10.61 14.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.82 33.38 39.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.82 33.38 39.06
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.87 22.69 26.55
Diluted EPS 33.87 22.69 26.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.87 22.69 26.55
Diluted EPS 33.87 22.69 26.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Power Mech #Power Mech Projects #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.