Power Mech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.14 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.14 crore in March 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 730.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 82.40 crore in March 2021.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 33.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.55 in March 2021.

Power Mech shares closed at 945.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.51% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.