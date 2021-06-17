Power Mech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 730.15 crore, up 33.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.15 crore in March 2021 up 33.19% from Rs. 548.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2021 up 75.71% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.40 crore in March 2021 up 41.29% from Rs. 58.32 crore in March 2020.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 26.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.11 in March 2020.

Power Mech shares closed at 706.90 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.86% returns over the last 6 months and 91.05% over the last 12 months.