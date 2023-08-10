Power Mech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 845.49 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.49 crore in June 2023 up 16.08% from Rs. 728.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.85 crore in June 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 39.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.40 crore in June 2023 up 22.6% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2022.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 32.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.18 in June 2022.

Power Mech shares closed at 3,941.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.63% returns over the last 6 months and 280.27% over the last 12 months.