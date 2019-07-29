Power Mech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 468.44 crore, up 41.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 468.44 crore in June 2019 up 41.15% from Rs. 331.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.46 crore in June 2019 up 53.69% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.11 crore in June 2019 up 39.4% from Rs. 45.99 crore in June 2018.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 17.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.70 in June 2018.

Power Mech shares closed at 928.30 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.