you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 468.44 crore, up 41.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 468.44 crore in June 2019 up 41.15% from Rs. 331.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.46 crore in June 2019 up 53.69% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.11 crore in June 2019 up 39.4% from Rs. 45.99 crore in June 2018.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 17.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.70 in June 2018.

Power Mech shares closed at 928.30 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.

Power Mech Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations468.44567.05331.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations468.44567.05331.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.37111.4539.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.612.141.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost68.4567.6055.63
Depreciation9.319.359.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses265.91318.06192.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0158.4534.02
Other Income1.794.952.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.8063.4136.81
Interest13.6416.3010.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1647.1126.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.1647.1126.22
Tax14.7018.209.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4628.9117.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4628.9117.22
Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.9919.6511.70
Diluted EPS17.9919.6511.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.9919.6511.70
Diluted EPS17.9919.6511.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Power Mech #Power Mech Projects #Results

