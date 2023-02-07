 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power Mech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore, up 43.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore in December 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 622.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 33.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.95 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 71.44 crore in December 2021.

Power Mech Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 893.68 752.07 622.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 893.68 752.07 622.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.61 90.51 74.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.20 -4.85 0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.14 129.04 103.62
Depreciation 9.78 9.51 8.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 539.10 452.14 381.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.84 75.71 54.56
Other Income 2.33 1.81 8.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.17 77.52 62.95
Interest 24.14 20.55 18.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.03 56.98 43.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.03 56.98 43.98
Tax 18.75 15.03 10.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.28 41.95 33.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.28 41.95 33.38
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.43 28.52 22.69
Diluted EPS 34.43 28.51 22.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.43 28.52 22.69
Diluted EPS 34.43 28.51 22.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited