Power Mech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore, up 43.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore in December 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 622.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 33.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.95 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 71.44 crore in December 2021.