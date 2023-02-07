English
    Power Mech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore, up 43.52% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 893.68 crore in December 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 622.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 33.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.95 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 71.44 crore in December 2021.

    Power Mech Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations893.68752.07622.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations893.68752.07622.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.6190.5174.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-4.850.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.14129.04103.62
    Depreciation9.789.518.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses539.10452.14381.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.8475.7154.56
    Other Income2.331.818.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.1777.5262.95
    Interest24.1420.5518.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0356.9843.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.0356.9843.98
    Tax18.7515.0310.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2841.9533.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2841.9533.38
    Equity Share Capital14.9114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4328.5222.69
    Diluted EPS34.4328.5122.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4328.5222.69
    Diluted EPS34.4328.5122.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited