Power Mech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 539.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.81 crore in September 2022 up 61.76% from Rs. 27.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 62.74 crore in September 2021.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 29.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.41 in September 2021.

Power Mech shares closed at 1,786.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.19% returns over the last 6 months and 75.13% over the last 12 months.