Power Mech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 539.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.81 crore in September 2022 up 61.76% from Rs. 27.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 62.74 crore in September 2021.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 29.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.41 in September 2021.

Power Mech shares closed at 1,786.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.19% returns over the last 6 months and 75.13% over the last 12 months.

Power Mech Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 771.37 746.61 539.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 771.37 746.61 539.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.24 114.79 76.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.31 -2.62 -1.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.21 126.95 93.03
Depreciation 10.03 9.92 9.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 460.65 423.98 314.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.54 73.59 48.49
Other Income 2.93 2.03 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.47 75.62 53.45
Interest 21.45 20.34 16.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.02 55.28 36.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.02 55.28 36.58
Tax 15.02 13.60 7.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.00 41.69 28.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.00 41.69 28.98
Minority Interest 1.11 0.06 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 -2.25 -1.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.81 39.49 27.08
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.78 26.84 18.41
Diluted EPS 29.77 26.84 18.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.78 26.84 18.41
Diluted EPS 29.77 26.84 18.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am