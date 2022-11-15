English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Mech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 771.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 539.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.81 crore in September 2022 up 61.76% from Rs. 27.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 62.74 crore in September 2021.

    Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 29.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.41 in September 2021.

    Power Mech shares closed at 1,786.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.19% returns over the last 6 months and 75.13% over the last 12 months.

    Power Mech Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations771.37746.61539.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations771.37746.61539.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.24114.7976.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.31-2.62-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.21126.9593.03
    Depreciation10.039.929.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses460.65423.98314.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.5473.5948.49
    Other Income2.932.034.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4775.6253.45
    Interest21.4520.3416.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.0255.2836.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.0255.2836.58
    Tax15.0213.607.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.0041.6928.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.0041.6928.98
    Minority Interest1.110.060.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.30-2.25-1.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.8139.4927.08
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.7826.8418.41
    Diluted EPS29.7726.8418.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.7826.8418.41
    Diluted EPS29.7726.8418.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Power Mech #Power Mech Projects #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am