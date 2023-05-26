Power Mech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.10 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,174.10 crore in March 2023 up 30.11% from Rs. 902.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.20 crore in March 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 47.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2023 up 43.41% from Rs. 97.55 crore in March 2022.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 50.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.36 in March 2022.

Power Mech shares closed at 3,186.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.16% returns over the last 6 months and 220.08% over the last 12 months.