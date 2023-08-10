English
    Power Mech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 865.13 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 865.13 crore in June 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 746.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.99 crore in June 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 39.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in June 2023 up 22.51% from Rs. 85.53 crore in June 2022.

    Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.84 in June 2022.

    Power Mech shares closed at 3,949.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.04% returns over the last 6 months and 280.97% over the last 12 months.

    Power Mech Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations865.131,174.10746.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations865.131,174.10746.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.11213.63114.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.60-8.51-2.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.77133.70126.95
    Depreciation10.1612.669.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses521.62704.49423.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.08118.1473.59
    Other Income5.549.102.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.62127.2475.62
    Interest20.3723.5320.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.25103.7155.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.25103.7155.28
    Tax23.6625.1813.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.5978.5441.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.5978.5441.69
    Minority Interest0.020.620.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.37-3.96-2.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.9975.2039.49
    Equity Share Capital14.9114.9114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2050.4526.84
    Diluted EPS34.2050.4526.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2050.4526.84
    Diluted EPS34.2050.4526.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Power Mech #Power Mech Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

