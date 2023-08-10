Power Mech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 865.13 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.13 crore in June 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 746.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.99 crore in June 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 39.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in June 2023 up 22.51% from Rs. 85.53 crore in June 2022.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.84 in June 2022.

Power Mech shares closed at 3,949.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.04% returns over the last 6 months and 280.97% over the last 12 months.