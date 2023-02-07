 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power Mech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore, up 40.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore in December 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 645.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 32.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.63 crore in December 2022 up 47.14% from Rs. 71.79 crore in December 2021.

Power Mech Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 909.11 771.37 645.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 909.11 771.37 645.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.53 96.24 77.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 -5.31 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.97 133.21 108.05
Depreciation 10.30 10.03 9.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 546.26 460.65 393.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.38 76.54 58.63
Other Income 2.95 2.93 4.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.33 79.47 62.70
Interest 24.23 21.45 19.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.10 58.02 42.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.10 58.02 42.91
Tax 18.86 15.02 10.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.24 43.00 32.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.24 43.00 32.27
Minority Interest 0.01 1.11 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.63 -0.30 0.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.62 43.81 32.88
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.99 29.78 22.35
Diluted EPS 33.99 29.77 22.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.99 29.78 22.35
Diluted EPS 33.99 29.77 22.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
