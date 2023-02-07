Power Mech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore, up 40.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore in December 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 645.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 32.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.63 crore in December 2022 up 47.14% from Rs. 71.79 crore in December 2021.