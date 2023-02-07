English
    Power Mech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore, up 40.75% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Mech Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore in December 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 645.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 32.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.63 crore in December 2022 up 47.14% from Rs. 71.79 crore in December 2021.

    Power Mech Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations909.11771.37645.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations909.11771.37645.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.5396.2477.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-5.31-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.97133.21108.05
    Depreciation10.3010.039.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses546.26460.65393.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.3876.5458.63
    Other Income2.952.934.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.3379.4762.70
    Interest24.2321.4519.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.1058.0242.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.1058.0242.91
    Tax18.8615.0210.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.2443.0032.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.2443.0032.27
    Minority Interest0.011.110.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.63-0.300.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.6243.8132.88
    Equity Share Capital14.9114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.9929.7822.35
    Diluted EPS33.9929.7722.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.9929.7822.35
    Diluted EPS33.9929.7722.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
