Power Mech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore, up 40.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 909.11 crore in December 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 645.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 32.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.63 crore in December 2022 up 47.14% from Rs. 71.79 crore in December 2021.

Power Mech EPS has increased to Rs. 33.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.35 in December 2021.

Power Mech shares closed at 1,686.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.68% returns over the last 6 months and 82.96% over the last 12 months.