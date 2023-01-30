English
    Power Grid to see healthy topline growth in Q3 on demand spurt, asset capitalisation

    Analysts believe the power transmission company's commentary on new business diversification and pipeline of transmission projects would be keenly monitored

    Dipti Sharma
    January 30, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Representative image

    Gurugram-based public sector undertaking Power Grid Corporation of India (Power Grid) is likely to report a healthy growth in revenue driven by better power demand and asset capitalisation plan.

    According to BOB Capital Markets, the company will report a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,0852.2 crore in the December quarter, a 3.9 percent rise on-year, but a marginal decline of 0.5 percent on-quarter. Net profit could rise to Rs 3,541 crore in the quarter under review which implies a 7.5 percent increase YoY and 6.8 percent fall QoQ.

    On a consolidated basis, Power Grid posted a revenue of Rs 10,446.9 crore in the corresponding period last year and Rs 10,905.2 crore in the previous quarter. Profit after tax stood at Rs 3,293 crore in Q3 of FY22 and at Rs 3,801.2 crore in Q2 of FY23.

