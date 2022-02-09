Power Grid Results Preview: Profit may increase 2-10%, revenues likely to grow 5-10%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the largest power transmission company in the country, will be declaring its results for the quarter ended December today.

Experts expect the state owned company to report growth of 2-10 percent year on year in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at around Rs 3,400-3,600 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations is likely to grow 5-10 percent to Rs 10,160-10,650 crore during the quarter.

Growth is likely to be driven by the robust rate of asset addition in the base business which will aid transmission revenues.

To be sure, the company had recorded a standalone PAT of Rs 3,324 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago when its revenues stood at Rs 9,677 crore.

PAT for the company in the second quarter of this financial year came in at Rs 3,338 crore when the company had registered revenue of Rs 9,929 crore.

According to the brokerage firm Elara Securities, Power Grid may post higher growth for their regulatory business on increased capacity. It expects standalone revenue growth of six percent on year to Rs 10,260 crore which is a sequential growth of 3.3 percent.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is likely to grow 7.7 percent on year to Rs 9,110 crore from Rs 8,461 crore. On a sequential basis, Ebitda may jump 3.7 percent from Rs 8,785 crore.

Ebitda margin for the quarter is expected to improve by 140 basis points (bps) on year to 88.8 percent while on a sequential basis the rise in Ebitda margin is likely to be 30 bps.

“Asset capitalisation during the quarter is expected to be lower on commissioning of the Raigarh-Pugalur line even as capex during the quarter remains lower,” said the brokerage.

PAT is likely to be higher by 8.9 percent on year and 8.4 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 3,620 crore. “PAT would be bolstered by increase in other income on account of higher surcharge income & dividend and interest income from the TBCB (tariff based, competitive bidding) projects,” added Elara Securities.

HDFC Securities expect a five percent year on year increase in revenues to Rs 10,160 crore. Sequentially the growth is 2.3 percent.

Ebitda is likely to improve to Rs 8,890 crore with an on year growth of 5.1 percent and 1.2 percent sequential growth. Ebitda margins are likely to remain flat on year at 87.5 percent but may decline by 100 bps quarter on quarter.

The brokerage expects capitalisation at Rs 23,500 crore, a growth of 235 percent year on year on a low base, while capex will remain at Rs 2,370 crore for the quarter, declining 19 percent from a year earlier.

“The company capitalised assets worth Rs 13,270 crore in the first half of the current fiscal and we expect it to capitalise assets of Rs 18,400 crore in FY22,” said HDFC Securities.

Power Grid is expected to report 5.5 percent year on year growth in PAT at Rs 3,506 crore which is a growth of five percent on quarter.

ICICI Securities expects the firm to report an asset capitalisation of Rs 5,000 crore for the quarter. “Given the robust rate of asset addition in the base business, we expect transmission revenues to grow eight percent year on year to Rs 10,316 crore,” the brokerage said.

On the whole, overall revenues are expected to grow 10.1 percent on year to Rs 10,654 crore. This is a growth of 7.3 percent on a sequential basis.

ICICI Securities expect the company to clock an Ebitda of Rs 9,301 crore growing by 9.9 percent on year and 5.9 percent quarter on quarter.

Ebitda margins, however, are likely to remain flat compared to the same period last year and may decline 120 bps quarter on quarter.

“Consequently, we expect PAT at Rs 3,370 crore for the quarter with a growth of 1.4 percent on year and a growth of 90 bps quarter on quarter,” said ICICI Securities.

The key things to watch for will be the management’s road map on new areas of business like distribution business and data centres.

The stock of Power Grid closed at Rs 210.05, down Rs 3.6 (-1.7 percent) from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on February 8. The stock has generated returns of 31.8 percent in the past one year and has been trading flat in the past one month.