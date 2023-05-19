Power Grid Q4 earnings: Consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

In the financial year 2022-23, the consolidated net profit declined to Rs 15,417.12 crore from Rs 16,824.07 crore in FY22.

One of the largest power transmission utilities in the world, Power Grid Corporation of India, reported a growth of 3.94 percent year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,320.43 crore from Rs 4,156.44 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 12,263.72 crore, up 14.75 percent from Rs 10,686.77 crore in the same quarter last year, Power Grid said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for the Financial Year 2022-23, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The total dividend (including interim dividend) for the financial year 2022-23 was at Rs 14.75 per share.

There was an expectation that Power Grid would capitalise assets to the tune of Rs 12,000-Rs 13,000 crore for FY23.

The company’s debt equity ratio was at 1.56 compared to 1.77 a year ago.

Operating margin of the company for the quarter stood at 88 percent, down 300 basis points from 91 percent in the year ago quarter. Net profit margin was also lower at 35 percent from 39 percent.