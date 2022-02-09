Power Grid Q3 results | Profit declines 2.2% to Rs 3,293 crore, revenue up 3% to Rs 10,447 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), the largest power transmission company in the country, on February 9 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,293 crore, a 2.2 percent decline from the consolidated profit of Rs 3,368 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the profit declined by 2.5 percent from Rs 3,376 crore.

The state-owned company’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 10,447 crore, up by 3 percent from Rs 10,142 crore in the year-ago quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue was up 1.8 percent from Rs 10,267 crore.

Segmental Performance

The growth in revenues is driven by healthy asset addition in the base business which aided the growth of transmission revenues during the quarter.

The revenues from the company’s mainstay “transmission business” grew marginally by 2.3 percent on year to Rs 10,275 crore from Rs 10,043 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, the revenues have increased by 2.2 percent from Rs 10,054 crore.

EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the transmission business declined 9 percent on year to Rs 5,790 crore from Rs 6,361 crore. Compared to the previous quarter of current fiscal, EBIT has improved by 6 percent from Rs 5,460 crore.

The company was able to grow its revenues from the consultancy business to Rs 173 crore for the quarter, a year on year growth of 41 percent from Rs 123 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis however, the business was down 8.7 percent from Rs 190 crore.

EBIT for the consultancy business improved by 57 percent on year to Rs 58.26 crore, while sequentially there was a decline of 38.7 percent.

POWERGRID with its brand name ‘POWERTEL’ in Telecom business is the only Telecom Service Provider in the Country having PAN India overhead Optic fiber network using Optical Ground Wire on power transmission lines.

Revenues from the telecom business declined 10.5 percent on year to Rs 185 crore from Rs 207 crore. Sequentially there was a decline of 3 percent from Rs 191 crore.

The telecom business generated an EBIT of Rs 69 crore during the quarter registering a decline of 27 percent on year and 14 percent quarter on quarter.

Margins

The operating margins for the quarter were down ~300 bps on year to 87 percent while on a sequential basis, the operating margins declined by ~100 bps.

The net margins came in at 31 percent, down 200 bps from 33 percent recorded during the same period a year ago. The net margin for the previous quarter stood at 32 percent.

Dividend Payout

The company also declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each (55 percent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2021-22. The dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on March 09, 2022.

Power Grid ended at Rs 209.35, down Rs 0.70 from its previous close, on the National Stock Exchange on February 9. The stock has generated returns of 32 percent in the past year.