Power Grid Q3 net up 14.2% to Rs 2,331.17 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.22 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,331.17 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,040.83 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The total income of the company also increased 14.19 percent to Rs 8,890.21 crore for the quarter, against Rs 7,785.04 crore reported in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, Power Grid said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Power Grid settled 0.86 percent higher at Rs 188.65 apiece on the BSE.