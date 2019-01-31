App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Grid Q3 net up 14.2% to Rs 2,331.17 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,040.83 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.22 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,331.17 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,040.83 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The total income of the company also increased 14.19 percent to Rs 8,890.21 crore for the quarter, against Rs 7,785.04 crore reported in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, Power Grid said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Power Grid settled 0.86 percent higher at Rs 188.65 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Power Grid Corporation of India #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.