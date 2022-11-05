Power Grid Q2 Result | Consolidated profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,650 crore

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Grid Corporation Limited on November 5 reported an 8 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,650 crore for Q2FY23, against Rs 3,376 crore recorded an year ago. On sequential basis, the profit declined 4 percent from Rs 3,801 crore recorded in the April-June quarter.

Consolidated revenue of the state-owned utility major rose 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,151 crore, compared to Rs 10,267 crore registered in Q2FY22. Sequentially, the revenue was 2 percent higher than the Rs 10,905 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The growth was driven by higher asset capitalisation during the trailing 12 months as well as the reported quarter.

Revenues from transmission business were higher by 9 percent on-year and 2 percent on-quarter to Rs 10,920 crore, constituting ~97 percent of the company’s revenues for the quarter.

The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the transmission business witnessed a YoY growth of 10 percent to Rs 6,027 crore, compared to Rs 5,460 crore a year ago. On sequential basis, the earnings were flat for the business.

The telecom business contributed 2 percent to the company’s revenue for the quarter, and witnessed growth of 7 percent on-year and 8 percent sequentially. Its earnings at Rs 77 crore dipped 4 percent on-year, but were up 3 percent sequentially.

Revenues from the consultancy business dropped 26 percent on-year and 40 percent on-quarter to Rs 141 crore; it constituted only 1 percent of the total revenues. The segment saw its EBIT tank by 60 percent on-year and 68 percent sequentially to Rs 38 crore.

Operating margin for the quarter stood at 88 percent, down from 91 percent achieved during the same period last year. That’s a fall of 300 basis points (bps). Sequentially, it fell 200 bps. The increase in employee costs by 100 bps and other expenses by 400 bps as percentage of revenues impacted the operating margin for the quarter.

The net margin remained stable on-year at 33 percent, but on sequential basis was down 200 bps, due to lower other income and higher finance costs.

On Friday, shares of Power Grid settled at Rs 226.15 apiece on the BSE, down 0.83 percent, while the benchmark Sensex ended 113.95 points or 0.19 percent higher at 60,950.36. The stock has generated 22 percent return over the past one year and has gained 8.5 percent during the last month.

The Board of the company approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (@50 percent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on 30th November, 2022.