Power Grid Corporation Q4 profit at Rs 2,004cr; Revenue up 16.5%

Power Grid Corporation has reported 4.6 percent rise in its Q4FY18 net profit on the back of better revenue and operating income.

It has posted net profit at Rs 2,004.7 crore against Rs 1,916.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 16.5 percent at Rs 7,811.3 crore against Rs 6,705.6 crore.

EBITDA or the operating profit was up at Rs 6,524 crore and margin was at 83.5 percent.

Power Grid Corporation of India ended at Rs 206.35, down Rs 0.70, or 0.34 percent.