    Power Grid Corporation Q3 net profit rises nearly 11% to Rs 3,645 crore

    The total income of the company rose to Rs 11,530.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,723.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    State-run Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday posted a nearly 11 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,645.34 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

    The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,292.97 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

    The total income of the company rose to Rs 11,530.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,723.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The board of directors in a meeting held on 31st January 2023 approved the payment of a second Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (or 50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2022-23.