Power Grid Corporation net profit up 9% to Rs 3,376 crore in July-September

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,514.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
 
 
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose by 9 per cent to Rs 3,376.38 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,094.10 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,514.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

It is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of electricity.

"The Group has considered various internal and external information available up to the date of approval of financial results in assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021 & there has been no material impact on the operations or profitability of the company during the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021," the company stated.
PTI
Tags: #Business #PGCIL #Power Grid Corporation of India #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2021 07:28 pm

