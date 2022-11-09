Power Grid Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,655.70 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,655.70
|10,446.08
|9,929.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,655.70
|10,446.08
|9,929.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|658.49
|560.56
|537.92
|Depreciation
|3,219.27
|3,202.62
|3,143.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,039.06
|1,083.80
|606.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,738.88
|5,599.10
|5,641.66
|Other Income
|534.72
|570.80
|542.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,273.60
|6,169.90
|6,184.42
|Interest
|2,205.81
|1,981.75
|1,959.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,067.79
|4,188.15
|4,225.40
|Exceptional Items
|-34.06
|80.00
|-338.11
|P/L Before Tax
|4,033.73
|4,268.15
|3,887.29
|Tax
|382.69
|502.29
|549.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,651.04
|3,765.86
|3,338.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,651.04
|3,765.86
|3,338.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.40
|4.79
|Diluted EPS
|5.23
|5.40
|4.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.40
|4.79
|Diluted EPS
|5.23
|5.40
|4.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited