English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Grid Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,655.70 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,655.70 crore in September 2022 up 7.32% from Rs. 9,929.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,651.04 crore in September 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 3,338.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,492.87 crore in September 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 9,327.87 crore in September 2021.

    Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

    Close

    Power Grid Corp shares closed at 228.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.

    Power Grid Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,655.7010,446.089,929.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,655.7010,446.089,929.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost658.49560.56537.92
    Depreciation3,219.273,202.623,143.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,039.061,083.80606.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,738.885,599.105,641.66
    Other Income534.72570.80542.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,273.606,169.906,184.42
    Interest2,205.811,981.751,959.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,067.794,188.154,225.40
    Exceptional Items-34.0680.00-338.11
    P/L Before Tax4,033.734,268.153,887.29
    Tax382.69502.29549.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,651.043,765.863,338.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,651.043,765.863,338.27
    Equity Share Capital6,975.456,975.456,975.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.235.404.79
    Diluted EPS5.235.404.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.235.404.79
    Diluted EPS5.235.404.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Power Grid Corp #Power Grid Corporation of India #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am