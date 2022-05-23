Power Grid Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,221.23 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,221.23 crore in March 2022 up 2.8% from Rs. 9,942.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,320.64 crore in March 2022 up 22.9% from Rs. 3,515.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,596.63 crore in March 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 9,510.19 crore in March 2021.

Power Grid Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.72 in March 2021.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 229.05 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 33.39% over the last 12 months.