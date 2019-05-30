Power Grid Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,218.08 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,218.08
|8,471.17
|7,811.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9,218.08
|8,471.17
|7,811.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|403.55
|474.95
|472.57
|Depreciation
|2,597.04
|2,604.74
|2,406.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,021.11
|426.82
|814.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,196.38
|4,964.66
|4,117.58
|Other Income
|392.16
|419.04
|287.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,588.54
|5,383.70
|4,405.19
|Interest
|2,365.99
|2,275.29
|2,005.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,222.55
|3,108.41
|2,399.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,222.55
|3,108.41
|2,399.68
|Tax
|-5,256.77
|617.67
|553.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,479.32
|2,490.74
|1,846.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-5,425.36
|-159.57
|158.55
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,053.96
|2,331.17
|2,004.68
|Equity Share Capital
|5,231.59
|5,231.59
|5,231.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.84
|4.45
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|5.84
|4.76
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.84
|4.45
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|5.84
|4.76
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited