English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Grid Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,436.11 crore, down 0.1% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 10,436.11 crore in June 2023 down 0.1% from Rs. 10,446.08 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,542.65 crore in June 2023 down 5.93% from Rs. 3,765.86 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,745.62 crore in June 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 9,372.52 crore in June 2022.
    Power Grid Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in June 2022.Power Grid Corp shares closed at 266.05 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.51% over the last 12 months.
    Power Grid Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,436.1111,494.9010,446.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,436.1111,494.9010,446.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost599.24674.15560.56
    Depreciation3,161.343,213.893,202.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses737.34686.291,083.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,938.196,920.575,599.10
    Other Income646.09793.41570.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,584.287,713.986,169.90
    Interest2,129.132,519.991,981.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,455.155,193.994,188.15
    Exceptional Items-344.03-23.4180.00
    P/L Before Tax4,111.125,170.584,268.15
    Tax568.47956.18502.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,542.654,214.403,765.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,542.654,214.403,765.86
    Equity Share Capital6,975.456,975.456,975.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves79,344.0475,857.51--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.086.045.40
    Diluted EPS5.086.075.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.086.045.40
    Diluted EPS5.086.075.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Power Grid Corp #Power Grid Corporation of India #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!