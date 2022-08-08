Power Grid Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,446.08 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,446.08
|10,221.23
|9,776.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,446.08
|10,221.23
|9,776.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|560.56
|567.54
|518.25
|Depreciation
|3,202.62
|3,187.49
|3,026.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,083.80
|777.76
|686.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,599.10
|5,688.44
|5,545.68
|Other Income
|570.80
|720.70
|508.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,169.90
|6,409.14
|6,054.44
|Interest
|1,981.75
|2,102.66
|2,297.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,188.15
|4,306.48
|3,756.86
|Exceptional Items
|80.00
|-45.24
|3,169.58
|P/L Before Tax
|4,268.15
|4,261.24
|6,926.44
|Tax
|502.29
|-59.40
|1,359.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,765.86
|4,320.64
|5,567.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,765.86
|4,320.64
|5,567.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|5,231.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.40
|6.20
|8.72
|Diluted EPS
|5.40
|6.20
|8.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.40
|6.20
|8.72
|Diluted EPS
|5.40
|6.20
|8.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited