Power Grid Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,804.11 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,804.11
|9,218.08
|8,127.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,804.11
|9,218.08
|8,127.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|498.01
|403.55
|452.13
|Depreciation
|2,659.05
|2,597.04
|2,450.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|409.68
|1,021.11
|747.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,237.37
|5,196.38
|4,476.48
|Other Income
|424.26
|392.16
|300.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,661.63
|5,588.54
|4,777.05
|Interest
|2,359.09
|2,365.99
|2,140.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,302.54
|3,222.55
|2,636.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,302.54
|3,222.55
|2,636.44
|Tax
|868.35
|-5,256.77
|605.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,434.19
|8,479.32
|2,031.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-6.30
|-5,425.36
|209.37
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,427.89
|3,053.96
|2,240.54
|Equity Share Capital
|5,231.59
|5,231.59
|5,231.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.64
|5.84
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.64
|5.84
|4.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.64
|5.84
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.64
|5.84
|4.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
