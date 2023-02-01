English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Grid Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,746.37 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 10,746.37 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 10,001.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,701.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 3,349.44 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 8.38% from Rs. 9,323.87 crore in December 2021.
    Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in December 2021.Power Grid Corp shares closed at 216.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and 0.58% over the last 12 months.
    Power Grid Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,746.3710,655.7010,001.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,746.3710,655.7010,001.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost611.76658.49611.05
    Depreciation3,304.103,219.273,192.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses755.141,039.06701.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,075.375,738.885,495.35
    Other Income726.09534.72635.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,801.466,273.606,130.91
    Interest3,036.702,205.811,851.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,764.764,067.794,279.23
    Exceptional Items233.90-34.06-67.38
    P/L Before Tax3,998.664,033.734,211.85
    Tax296.94382.69862.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,701.723,651.043,349.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,701.723,651.043,349.44
    Equity Share Capital6,975.456,975.456,975.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.234.80
    Diluted EPS4.975.234.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.234.80
    Diluted EPS4.975.234.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited