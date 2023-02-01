Power Grid Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,746.37 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 10,746.37 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 10,001.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,701.72 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 3,349.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 8.38% from Rs. 9,323.87 crore in December 2021.
Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in December 2021.
|Power Grid Corp shares closed at 216.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and 0.58% over the last 12 months.
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,746.37
|10,655.70
|10,001.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,746.37
|10,655.70
|10,001.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|611.76
|658.49
|611.05
|Depreciation
|3,304.10
|3,219.27
|3,192.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|755.14
|1,039.06
|701.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,075.37
|5,738.88
|5,495.35
|Other Income
|726.09
|534.72
|635.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,801.46
|6,273.60
|6,130.91
|Interest
|3,036.70
|2,205.81
|1,851.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,764.76
|4,067.79
|4,279.23
|Exceptional Items
|233.90
|-34.06
|-67.38
|P/L Before Tax
|3,998.66
|4,033.73
|4,211.85
|Tax
|296.94
|382.69
|862.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,701.72
|3,651.04
|3,349.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,701.72
|3,651.04
|3,349.44
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.31
|5.23
|4.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.97
|5.23
|4.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.31
|5.23
|4.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.97
|5.23
|4.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited