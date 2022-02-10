Power Grid Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,001.00 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,001.00 crore in December 2021 up 3.35% from Rs. 9,676.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,349.44 crore in December 2021 up 0.77% from Rs. 3,323.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,323.87 crore in December 2021 up 2.51% from Rs. 9,095.33 crore in December 2020.

Power Grid Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.35 in December 2020.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 209.35 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.45% over the last 12 months.