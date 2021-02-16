Power Grid Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,676.55 crore, up 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,676.55 crore in December 2020 up 7.61% from Rs. 8,991.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,323.85 crore in December 2020 up 24.33% from Rs. 2,673.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,095.33 crore in December 2020 up 8.52% from Rs. 8,381.16 crore in December 2019.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2019.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 212.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.64% over the last 12 months.