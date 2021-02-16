MARKET NEWS

Power Grid Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,676.55 crore, up 7.61% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,676.55 crore in December 2020 up 7.61% from Rs. 8,991.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,323.85 crore in December 2020 up 24.33% from Rs. 2,673.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,095.33 crore in December 2020 up 8.52% from Rs. 8,381.16 crore in December 2019.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2019.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 212.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.64% over the last 12 months.

Power Grid Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9,676.559,057.898,991.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9,676.559,057.898,991.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost483.16489.43479.10
Depreciation2,992.752,896.652,802.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses732.86597.41636.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,467.785,074.405,073.83
Other Income634.80832.25504.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,102.585,906.655,578.75
Interest2,151.072,095.032,474.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,951.513,811.623,104.71
Exceptional Items379.51-11.86--
P/L Before Tax4,331.023,799.763,104.71
Tax1,007.17682.35793.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,323.853,117.412,311.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----362.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,323.853,117.412,673.49
Equity Share Capital5,231.595,231.595,231.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.355.965.11
Diluted EPS6.355.975.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.355.965.11
Diluted EPS6.355.975.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Power Grid Corp #Power Grid Corporation of India #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 am

