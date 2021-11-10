Power Grid Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,266.98 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,266.98 crore in September 2021 up 7.74% from Rs. 9,529.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,376.38 crore in September 2021 up 9.12% from Rs. 3,094.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,358.30 crore in September 2021 up 7.04% from Rs. 8,742.73 crore in September 2020.

Power Grid Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.91 in September 2020.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 186.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.