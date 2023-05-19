English
    Power Grid Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,263.72 crore, up 14.76% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Grid Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,263.72 crore in March 2023 up 14.76% from Rs. 10,686.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,320.43 crore in March 2023 up 3.95% from Rs. 4,156.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,203.33 crore in March 2023 up 15.23% from Rs. 9,722.48 crore in March 2022.

    Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2022.

    Power Grid Corp shares closed at 235.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.58% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.

    Power Grid Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,263.7211,261.7810,686.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,263.7211,261.7810,686.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost675.49612.62570.74
    Depreciation3,313.993,406.823,279.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses678.62755.72774.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,595.626,486.626,061.45
    Other Income293.72268.44381.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,889.346,755.066,443.39
    Interest2,475.123,011.752,090.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,414.223,743.314,352.73
    Exceptional Items-25.56231.87-330.92
    P/L Before Tax5,388.663,975.184,021.81
    Tax1,014.87330.00-85.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,373.793,645.184,107.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,373.793,645.184,107.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-53.360.1649.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,320.433,645.344,156.44
    Equity Share Capital6,975.456,975.456,975.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.195.235.96
    Diluted EPS6.234.905.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.195.235.96
    Diluted EPS6.234.905.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 07:31 pm