Power Grid Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,686.00 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,686.00
|10,446.88
|10,510.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,686.00
|10,446.88
|10,510.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|570.74
|612.69
|653.89
|Depreciation
|3,279.09
|3,285.51
|3,112.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|774.72
|716.92
|560.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,061.45
|5,831.76
|6,183.34
|Other Income
|381.94
|276.73
|306.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,443.39
|6,108.49
|6,489.44
|Interest
|2,090.66
|1,845.08
|1,881.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,352.73
|4,263.41
|4,607.94
|Exceptional Items
|-330.92
|-68.57
|-403.67
|P/L Before Tax
|4,021.81
|4,194.84
|4,204.27
|Tax
|-85.30
|885.25
|732.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,107.11
|3,309.59
|3,471.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,107.11
|3,309.59
|3,471.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|49.33
|-16.62
|54.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,156.44
|3,292.97
|3,526.23
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|5,231.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.96
|4.72
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|5.96
|4.72
|6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.96
|4.72
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|5.96
|4.72
|6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited