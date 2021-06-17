Power Grid Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,510.23 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,510.23 crore in March 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 10,148.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,526.23 crore in March 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 3,313.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,601.64 crore in March 2021 up 8.34% from Rs. 8,862.64 crore in March 2020.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2020.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 242.15 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.82% over the last 12 months.