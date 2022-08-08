Power Grid Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,905.21 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,905.21
|10,686.00
|10,216.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,905.21
|10,686.00
|10,216.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|562.83
|570.74
|526.87
|Depreciation
|3,295.26
|3,279.09
|3,112.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,093.15
|774.72
|691.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,953.97
|6,061.45
|5,886.05
|Other Income
|263.33
|381.94
|175.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,217.30
|6,443.39
|6,061.18
|Interest
|1,959.70
|2,090.66
|2,215.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,257.60
|4,352.73
|3,845.22
|Exceptional Items
|78.21
|-330.92
|3,013.97
|P/L Before Tax
|4,335.81
|4,021.81
|6,859.19
|Tax
|530.07
|-85.30
|1,393.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,805.74
|4,107.11
|5,465.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|515.54
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,805.74
|4,107.11
|5,981.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.55
|49.33
|17.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,801.19
|4,156.44
|5,998.28
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|5,231.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.45
|5.96
|8.60
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|5.96
|8.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.45
|5.96
|8.60
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|5.96
|8.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited