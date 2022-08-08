Power Grid Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,905.21 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,905.21 crore in June 2022 up 6.74% from Rs. 10,216.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,801.19 crore in June 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 5,998.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,512.56 crore in June 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 9,173.68 crore in June 2021.

Power Grid Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.60 in June 2021.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 223.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 27.60% over the last 12 months.