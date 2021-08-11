Power Grid Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,216.48 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,216.48 crore in June 2021 up 8.03% from Rs. 9,457.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,998.28 crore in June 2021 up 192.82% from Rs. 2,048.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,173.68 crore in June 2021 up 5.43% from Rs. 8,700.94 crore in June 2020.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.92 in June 2020.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 172.60 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.35% returns over the last 6 months and 29.83% over the last 12 months.