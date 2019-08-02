Power Grid Corp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,179.63 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,179.63 crore in June 2019 up 11.27% from Rs. 8,250.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,502.80 crore in June 2019 up 9.87% from Rs. 2,277.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,450.61 crore in June 2019 up 17.68% from Rs. 7,181.14 crore in June 2018.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.35 in June 2018.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 214.00 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 15.86% over the last 12 months.