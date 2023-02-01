Power Grid Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,261.78 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,261.78
|11,150.57
|10,446.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11,261.78
|11,150.57
|10,446.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|612.62
|657.59
|612.69
|Depreciation
|3,406.82
|3,317.31
|3,285.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|755.72
|1,067.13
|716.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,486.62
|6,108.54
|5,831.76
|Other Income
|268.44
|198.87
|276.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,755.06
|6,307.41
|6,108.49
|Interest
|3,011.75
|2,187.37
|1,845.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,743.31
|4,120.04
|4,263.41
|Exceptional Items
|231.87
|-35.95
|-68.57
|P/L Before Tax
|3,975.18
|4,084.09
|4,194.84
|Tax
|330.00
|409.56
|885.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,645.18
|3,674.53
|3,309.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,645.18
|3,674.53
|3,309.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|-24.37
|-16.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,645.34
|3,650.16
|3,292.97
|Equity Share Capital
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|6,975.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.23
|4.72
|Diluted EPS
|4.90
|5.23
|4.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.23
|5.23
|4.72
|Diluted EPS
|4.90
|5.23
|4.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited