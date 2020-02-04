Power Grid Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,364.36 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,364.36 crore in December 2019 up 7.2% from Rs. 8,735.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,672.03 crore in December 2019 up 13.9% from Rs. 2,345.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,423.78 crore in December 2019 up 5.55% from Rs. 7,980.52 crore in December 2018.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 187.35 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.86% returns over the last 6 months and 1.49% over the last 12 months.