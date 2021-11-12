Power Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,722.93 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,722.93 crore in September 2021 up 5.33% from Rs. 9,231.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,758.65 crore in September 2021 up 32.31% from Rs. 2,085.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,059.43 crore in September 2021 up 8.79% from Rs. 8,327.37 crore in September 2020.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 10.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.90 in September 2020.

Power Finance shares closed at 139.50 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.23% returns over the last 6 months and 40.70% over the last 12 months.